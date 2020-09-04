Morris man killed in golf cart accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a Morris man.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says 52-year-old Eric Vann Tyree died Thursday at UAB Hospital after being struck by his neighbor’s golf cart.
The sheriff’s office says the incident happened Wednesday in the 7600 block of Self Lane in Morris. Witnesses told authorities Tyree was working in his yard when his 72-year-old neighbor driving his golf cart stopped to talk with the victim. When the driver began to leave, the golf cart was in reverse and the man accidentally backed over the victim, trapping him underneath.
