Nearly as good as it gets for Labor Day weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Believe it or not, the unofficial end to summer has arrived as Labor Day weekend kicks off today. Like it usually is, it’ll be a hot one from beginning to end.
High temperatures will peak today around 96° under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Any morning fog we see will be history by 9 a.m. at the latest as strong solar heating takes place. The humidity will still be quite noticeable, but not as oppressive as it was earlier in the week.
A weak “cold” front will slide through tonight into Saturday from north to south. This front will not bring any sort of rain or storms with it, but it will shave a few degrees off our daytime highs this weekend.
After soaring to near 96 degrees today, look for highs in the 88-94 range Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday. The upper 80s would likely be confined to those north of U.S. 80. Montgomery will likely be around 92-93 each afternoon.
The other impact Friday night’s frontal passage will have will be significantly lower humidity for Saturday. It will feel delightful compared to where we’ve been of late! That won’t last as humidity levels will slowly rise heading into Sunday and next week.
Even so, it will not be oppressively muggy.
Rain and storm chances continue to look bleak Sunday and Monday with the drier air set to be in place. As such, rain chances have been lowered to 20% on Sunday and 30% for Labor Day.
Beyond that, the rain chances rise a bit, but they are still not overly high due to the degree of disagreement among the forecast models still. We’re talking a 30-40% chance Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures still in the lower 90s.
Oh! About that cold front we talked about for late next week...
Models have really backed off on the south and eastward extent of that front. It no longer looks like it will bring significantly cooler air to the region, but there is still some support for highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 60s by next weekend.
