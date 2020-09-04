Several Saint James School students notified of possible COVID-19 exposure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - At least one Saint James School student has tested positive for COVID-19, and a number of other students have been notified of potential exposure, the school confirmed Friday.
The school says it is taking all necessary precautions to protest students and staff.
“Per our protocol, which closely follows ADPH guidelines, all individuals who were within close contact with the affected students either in classrooms or in extracurricular activities have been sent home and asked to call their doctor for further guidance,” the school said in a statement.
Close contact includes sitting to the side, in front of, or behind a positive case or within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes of a positive case, the school stated.
The other people in the classroom were notified and given the option to self-isolate.
The affected students will attend school remotely until they are approved to return.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.