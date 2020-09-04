Special election announced to replace former state Sen. David Burkette

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama Senate District 26, which represents portions of Montgomery County.
This seat was held by Sen. David Burkette. Burkette resigned earlier this week and was arrested Thursday on charges of failing to deposit campaign contributions into his campaign checking account.
The special primary election will be Nov. 17. If this results in a primary runoff, that will be held on Dec. 15.The special general election will be March 2, 2021.
“It is important for our citizens to be represented in the Alabama Legislature, which is why we are quickly moving forward with this special election process,” Ivey said. “I encourage the people in Senate District 26 to pay attention to these newly announced dates and to vote.”
The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be at 5 p.m Sept. 15. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is at 5 p.m. Nov. 17.
Burkette’s criminal complaint alleges that when he was running for Montgomery City Council in 2015 and 2016, he deposited $3,625 into his personal bank account rather than his campaign checking account, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.
