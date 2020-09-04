Suspect arrested in Troy shooting that left 2 dead, 3 injured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Troy shooting that left two people dead and three others injured last month, the Troy Police Department confirmed.
Roderick Talferio Roberson Jr., 24, of Troy, is charged with one count of capital murder.
The shooting happened at the Pike County Cattlemen’s Association complex around 2 a.m. on Aug. 15.
Officers were called to the location to disperse a large crowd that had gathered after a concert. As officers were responding, multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.
Devonta Givens and Jhakyndall Johnson, both 25, were fatally injured in the shooting. The other three victims have been released from the hospital, police say.
Roberson was taken into custody on Aug. 22 in Rockdale County, Georgia. He was extradited to Troy on Thursday.
He will be held in the Pike County Jail without bond.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to please contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or call the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.
