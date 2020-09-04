Sweet Creek Farm Market: food and fun in Pike Road

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s pretty safe to say Reed Ingram likes keeping busy.
“I’m a state senator, farmer, and I own a car dealership, and four years ago I started this,” said Ingram.
“This” is the Sweet Creek Farm Market.
“We were kind of in a food desert in south Montgomery County. I was interested in providing fresh vegetables and a place where people could get a snack. We just didn’t know it would grow into an ice cream parlor, BBQ shop, and fresh vegetables from farm to table.”
When Ingram isn’t manning the smoker, keeping an eye on ribs and Boston butts, you’ll find him and his wife all over the place taking care of customers and animals roaming the property.
Almost everything thing they sell is grown or made in Alabama. A lot of the produce is grown right outside.
“We started with 11 employees and I thought we had too many. We came through summer with more than 70. Most of these kids are high school or college students who’ve never been on a farm before. Now they are operating tractors, forklifts, and harvesting crops.”
The Sweet Creek Farm Market has become a popular spot for the kids and adults. You can play, shop, eat, and learn something all in same place.
“We wanted to be a learning center to let people know food comes from here, not from a big box store, but from the farm.”
And on this farm, you’ll meet all kinds of new friends, and try out some of the equipment.
“We have a big combine here, turned into a slide. Kids can sit in the cabin like they are combining. We have tractors they can sit in.”
A pretty sweet place for kids and adults. Sweet Creek Farm Market will serve you in its restaurant, cater your event, and hosts all kinds of outdoor events.
