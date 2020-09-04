Troopers using catchy phrase to emphasize drinking and driving dangers

LAKE MARTIN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Labor Day weekend is here. That means many of you are already on the lake, at the beach or on the road to visit loved ones. You won’t be alone.
Troopers’ new headline for the Labor Day weekend: “less drinking, more thinking.”
“Let’s think about what you’re doing. Let’s drink less, think more,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor.
The brainchild of Taylor and his staff, on a rather sober matter they tried the creative route this year so folks will get it when it comes to the inherent dangers of drinking and driving and boating while drinking.
“Kind of catch your attention to think about what you’re doing to arrive alive,” said Taylor.
“Don’t let this be the end of all your summers,” said ALEA Marine Police Cpl. Steve McWaters.
McWaters steered his 24-footer out on Lake Martin Friday, a lake that will soon see the arrival of around 30,000 boaters this weekend, if not more. That means McWaters’ job could get a little busy.
“You truly get more intoxicated on the open water with the sun glaring down on you than you would operating a vehicle,” he said.
On the road it’s the same story, an invitation to use common sense. Don’t risk it.
“But at the end of the day you need think about your safety and everyone else’s safety,” said state trooper Michael Carswell.
The slogan is only four words and it sums it up pretty well. The only question is will drivers and boaters take it seriously this weekend.
“I can’t really explain why they’re not getting the messages. We publicize, put it out,” said McWaters.
We’ll know by midnight Monday when the holiday weekend officially ends. Three days for drivers and boaters to think it over.
Ten people died statewide on state roads and highways during the Labor Day three-day weekend last year, although not all of the fatal accidents were attributed to alcohol.
Taylor and state troopers also encourage drivers and boaters to remember the pandemic and practice social distancing and wear masks.
