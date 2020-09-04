Unbelievable weather to hit the West: from 100° to below freezing?!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weather set to hit the Plains and Rocky Mountains early next week is going to be absolutely incredible, shocking, unbelievable, or any other similar adjective you’d like to use.
A powerful fall cold front will push from north to south, sending temperatures plummeting and snowflakes flying.
Yes, you heard that right. Snow will be falling across several states early next week...in early September. It is 2020 after all, right?
To put things in perspective, let’s take a look at the largest city set to see the ridiculous change in the weather: Denver, Colorado.
Denver is likely to break record high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. Highs are forecast to soar into the upper 90s and possibly touch 100 degrees both days. The average daytime high temperature is right around 81 degrees in Denver for early September.
Big-time heat won’t just be confined to the Denver area, though. Highs of 95-102 will likely be widespread across eastern Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas through Sunday.
As we progress through Labor Day, though, things will be changing drastically from north to south. Temperatures will plummet across Montana, the Dakotas, Idaho, and Wyoming during the daytime hours Monday. By Monday night into Tuesday morning, temps will crash across Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, and adjacent states.
Denver may experience one of the most incredible temperature drops of any location. Highs will go from near 100° on Sunday to the upper 80s on Labor Day to the lower 40s on Tuesday afternoon!
When you look at things by the hour, it is even more striking. It will go from mid-summer weather around 86° at 5 p.m. Monday afternoon to wintertime with temperatures around 35° or so by Tuesday morning! That is a drop of roughly 50° in a matter of just over 12 hours give or take.
Can you imagine laying out at the pool at 5 p.m. one afternoon, and having to wear a heavy coat, long pants and boots the following morning with snow flying. That is exactly what’s in store for Denver and many other locations out in the Rockies!
And speaking of snow, it’s likely that it will be much more than just a few harmless snowflakes flying across the sky. The latest forecast models are calling for widespread accumulation from Montana southward to New Mexico between Monday and Wednesday.
While significant accumulation is unlikely in the lower elevations like the larger cities, some minor snow accumulation is certainly possible. Once you get above 6,000-9,000 feet in elevation, snow totals could add up to 6-12″! It’s not out of the realm of possibilities that some of the absolute highest peaks see well over a foot of the white stuff!
Yeah, we’re pretty content with the 90s and daily showers and storms here in Alabama.
