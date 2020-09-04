UPDATE: Tuscaloosa Mayor could soon ease restrictions on bars

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Restrictions could soon be easing for some bars in Tuscaloosa almost two weeks after the mayor put them in place. Bars owners have been asking the city to find some common ground and allow them to reopen.
The mayor’s shut down order is impacting nearly 30 bars. The order was put into place to slow the spread of COVID-19, after a rise in cases in Tuscaloosa.
While some of these bar owners understand the need to slow the spread, they’re also concerned about their bottom lines.
“Let us open. Let us do something. Let us try to work. Let us do what we love to do. I would rather be open Friday night this week with some type of restrictions. All kinds of restrictions. All the restrictions that restaurants are under right now. I would rather be open than get a dime from you on the small business relief fund,” Reagan Starner, co-owner of R&R Cigars said.
The mayor’s office tells WBRC, Maddox will most likely release the next steps toward easing restrictions on bars Friday afternoon depending on COVID numbers in the community and at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa .
