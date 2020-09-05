Car dealers hope for big business over Labor Day weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Local car dealers believe Labor Day weekend is a great time to buy yourself a new vehicle.
The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily closed car factories. Now that those factories are reopened, dealers hope this weekend brings back business.
Car shoppers Grace Evans and her mom, Danielle Nipper, hope to find that car this Labor Day weekend.
“I’m trying to find her something that is safe, economical and cheap on insurance,” Nipper said.
“When people feel better about the economy and themselves and the community, they usually spend a little bit more money, so I’m looking forward to all of that,” said Erick Wicklund, general manager of Brewbaker Motors.
The biggest challenge for this weekend is getting people out to the car lot to see all what car dealers have to offer.
“We encourage folks to go out spend time with your family this Labor Day weekend. Be safe, be healthy. You can still shop online,” said Jessica Pigg of Pigg Enterprises. “We have a full inventory online, you can do your financing online, talk to our sales team online, so even if you are traveling and it’s slower at the lot, we can still meet your needs.”
The Labor Day weekend is usually when the newest vehicles hit the lot for purchase.
