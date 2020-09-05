Coosa County Sheriff’s Office gets new patrol vehicles

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - You could say Christmas has come way early for the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office.
The department is getting four new deputy patrol vehicles, all in one year. First-term Sheriff Michael Howell says a federal grant of around $15,000 plus a little reconfiguring of his budget allowed him to do something that’s never been done before.
“We received some grant funding we were able to purchase four vehicles this year which is unheard of for our county which is awesome and a great accomplishment as well because we typically only get one vehicle per year,” said Howell.
Howell says just one patrol unit averages around 27,000 miles per year. The department covers more than 651 square miles of land in Coosa County and 15 square miles of water.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.