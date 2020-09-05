Montgomery health care workers get free meals from Regions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An annual program by Regions Bank is allowing the company to show support for local health care workers.
The annual Share the Good program is meant to give Regions associates an opportunity to offer thanks to people supporting their communities. Activities are taking place throughout the week in the Southeast, Midwest and Texas.
This year’s Share the Good puts the focus on health care workers who are helping patients and families impacted by COVID-19.
In Montgomery, Regions gave Schlotzsky’s Deli sandwich boxes to night shift nurses at Jackson Hospital and lunch boxes to staff at Baptist East Medical Center.
“Since the pandemic began, Regions Bank has provided significant financial support to health care organizations and other community partners. Share the Good is a way we can follow up as individual Regions associates to offer our personal appreciation for the men and women serving our communities,” said Arthur DuCote, market executive for Regions in Montgomery. “We are grateful to all members of the medical community who are providing treatment, care and support for patients and families during this extremely difficult time.”
Regions will share highlights from this week’s activities on Twitter.
