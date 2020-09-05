Mostly dry, hot and less humid Labor Day Weekend!

By Lee Southwick | September 5, 2020 at 6:14 AM CDT - Updated September 4 at 9:41 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Believe it or not, the unofficial end to summer has arrived as Labor Day Weekend kicks off. Like usual, it’s a hot one from beginning to end...

A weak “cold” front is sliding through the state. This front is not bringing any sort of rain or storms with it, but it is shaving a few degrees off of our daytime high temperatures. It’s also bringing lower humidity!

After soaring to near 96 degrees Friday, highs will now stay in the low 90s. Humidity will stay low, so the heat will be much more tolerable!

Rain and storm chances stay very low with the drier air in place. As such, rain chances have been lowered to 20% and below.

Beyond that, the rain chances rise a bit. We’re talking a 30-50% chance with high temperatures still in the lower 90s.

A fall front will bring much cooler air late next week, but the extent of that cool air is in question for Central Alabama. Some lows in the 60s are possible.
Oh! About that cold front we talked about for late next week...

Models have really backed off on the south and eastward extent of that front. It no longer looks like it will bring significantly cooler air to the region, but there is still some support for highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s by next weekend.

