2 shot in separate overnight incidents in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are investigating two overnight shooting incidents within the city.
Police Chief Mark Thompson said the first call came in around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. A person was shot at The Park Apartments. That person’s injuries were not life-threatening.
No suspect information was released per the ongoing investigation.
The next call was at approximately 2:45 a.m. Police found someone else with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Wilberforce Avenue.
Thompson said the victim was uncooperative with law enforcement, and others reported they did not witness the incident.
Thompson said these were both isolated incidents and do not appear to be related.
Both remain under investigation.
