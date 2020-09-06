Campers, boaters fill Wind Creek State Park Labor Day weekend

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wind Creek State Park in Alexander City saw hundreds of visitors this Labor Day weekend.
Campsites were full and Lake Martin was covered in a sea of boaters and jet skiers.
Visitors said they wanted to take advantage of the last big holiday weekend of the summer.
“It’s nice, really nice, just to get outside and not be in the house for a change,” said Sheri Thompson, whose family was loading their boat into Lake Martin. “This is the first time we’ve been able to take the boat out in about six weeks so we’re really excited.”
“Life is good,” said boater Curt Carlson alongside his daughter, Chloe Carlson.
“We’re just trying to get out the last little bit of summer before it starts getting cooler out,” Carlson said.
Wind Creek Assistant Superintendent Larrmy Warren said the park has been consistently busy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been this busy, if not busier, every weekend,” Warren said.
Warren said crowded campsites and busy boat docks have kept park staff busy the past couple of months, and this weekend is no exception.
“It is a busy job. We disinfect all of our facilities regularly, all day long,” Warren said. “We’re full of law enforcement staff that goes out there and maintains everybody and tries to keep everybody in their little family groups, but everybody enjoys it and everybody seems to follow the rules and have a good time doing it.”
Warren said this will not be the last time the park sees this many visitors this year.
“I think people will continue coming out and enjoying it regardless of whether it’s Labor Day or not. At least till the cold weather hits us,” Warren said.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.