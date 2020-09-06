1 killed, 1 hurt in overnight shooting in Alexander City

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alexander City police say a shooting on North Central Avenue early Sunday left one person dead and another injured.
Police say gunfire erupted around 2 a.m.
Responding officers found a 20-year-old male victim. He was taken via ambulance to Russell Medical where he died.
Police say while they were there, another gunshot victim from the same incident showed up at the hospital. That person’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight in the Benson Community Club parking lot. Police say security there broke up the fight.
Police say multiple shots were fired. Some vehicles were hit, as well as the two victims.
Investigators have persons of interest they are looking for.
Charges could include murder, first-degree assault and discharging a weapon into vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to call Alexander City police investigator Robert Oliver at 256-329-6751.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.