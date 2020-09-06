Mostly dry, hot and less humid Labor Day Weekend!

Pool and lake plans are a GO! Check out the forecast here.
By Lee Southwick | September 5, 2020 at 6:14 AM CDT - Updated September 6 at 9:35 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a beautiful start to the day with morning lows in the middle 60s. As per usual during this long holiday weekend, however, afternoon temperatures are staying hot! It could be worse, though... it could be hot and humid, but we’re in the middle of a nice treat! Humidity has significantly decreased and the heat is much more bearable thanks to a weak “cold” front that passed by Friday night.

Humidity stays bearable! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The drier air brought by the front has not only lowered our humidity values, but it has also cut off our rain chances. Besides a rogue shower or storm, we’ll stay dry through the rest of Labor Day Weekend!

The rest of the long weekend will stay mostly dry (Source: WSFA 12 News)

As for temperatures, they’ll stay in the low 90s. It will still definitely be hot, just not humid!

7 Day (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Beyond that, the rain chances rise a bit. - w’re talking a 30-50% chance. Temperatures will fall into the 80s by next weekend!

