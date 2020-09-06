Mostly dry, hot and less humid Labor Day Weekend!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a beautiful start to the day with morning lows in the middle 60s. As per usual during this long holiday weekend, however, afternoon temperatures are staying hot! It could be worse, though... it could be hot and humid, but we’re in the middle of a nice treat! Humidity has significantly decreased and the heat is much more bearable thanks to a weak “cold” front that passed by Friday night.
The drier air brought by the front has not only lowered our humidity values, but it has also cut off our rain chances. Besides a rogue shower or storm, we’ll stay dry through the rest of Labor Day Weekend!
As for temperatures, they’ll stay in the low 90s. It will still definitely be hot, just not humid!
Beyond that, the rain chances rise a bit. - w’re talking a 30-50% chance. Temperatures will fall into the 80s by next weekend!
