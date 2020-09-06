Mostly dry, hot and less humid Labor Day Weekend!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a beautiful start to the day with morning lows in the middle 60s. As per usual during this long holiday weekend, however, afternoon temperatures are staying hot! It could be worse, though... it could be hot and humid, but we’re in the middle of a nice treat! Humidity has significantly decreased and the heat is much more bearable thanks to a weak “cold” front that passed by Friday night.