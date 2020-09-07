Alabama reports 659 COVID cases, no deaths Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama added 659 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, with another 11,499 probable cases.
The state now reports a total of 132,973 cases. The state didn’t confirm any new fatalities Monday as the death toll stands at 2,276, including 124 probable cases.
The seven-day average for new cases stands at 617 per day, well below highs seen in mid-July when Alabama reached an average of 1,850 per day.
Alabama has conducted 1,050,938 total cases, including 976,496 diagnostic tests and 55,192 antibody tests, or around 21 percent of the state’s population, since the pandemic started.
Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 101,825 people have been tested. Of those, 11,475 had the disease for a positive test rate of about 11.26 percent.
As for daily county case reports, Montgomery confirmed 40 new cases with a seven-day average of 29 new cases per day. Mobile reported 17 cases, and Jefferson added 113 cases.
The statewide hospital inpatient rate stood at 841 on Sunday, half the number of those being treated when the state set a record high 1,642 hospitalizations on July 30. A total of 14,914 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
In Montgomery, there were 58 patients being treated in the area’s four primary hospitals according to the latest information. That includes 37 at Baptist Health’s three facilities, as of Monday, and 21 at Jackson Hospital, as of Friday.
The state presumes 51,154 people, or about 38.4 percent, have since recovered from COVID-19.
ADPH has developed a dashboard on the state's COVID-19 data.
The ADPH also provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state's 67 counties.
The Alabama Department of Corrections, which oversees more than 26,000 inmates, continues to report relatively few cases of the disease among prisoners and staff.
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map.
