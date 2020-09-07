Bibb Co. woman starts petition to block new prison

BRIERFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Sept. 3, that the state planned to begin negotiations with developers for three new prisons.
One of the prisons is proposed for Bibb County where some residents were furious and said they would do whatever it took to keep the prison from opening.
Brierfield, AL resident, Josie Dunn, started a petition and in a matter of days had gotten more than half of the community’s population to sign it.
“There’s a big safety concern. Also, the detrimental effects this could have on property values. No one wants to raise a family with a prison in their backyard,” Josie said.
Dunn was against the state building a new men’s prison in the small town of fewer than 1600 people.
The proposed location for the new prison is near AL-139 and County Road-2.
“There’s already another prison in Brent; so, I’m not sure why they can not make renovations to that. It sets on 200 acres that’s not being utilized. Why are they not able to renovate or add on to that,” Dunn asked. “Why disrupt another community with a mega-prison with what I am told is going to house over 3,000 inmates? It’s not small by any means.”
Governor Kay Ivey released news of the state beginning negotiations with developers Thursday. In that release, the Gov. said: “Given the failing state of the ADOC’s existing infrastructure and that the Department already is faced with more than $1 billion in deferred maintenance costs alone, pursuing new construction without raising taxes or incurring debt is the fiscally sound and responsible decision.”
According to Ivey’s press release, the state proposed leasing the buildings which would be built by private investors. Dunn said the community should have more of a say in the matter since taxpayer dollars would be used in the process.
Dunn says she planned to go door-to-door to collect more signatures before submitting it to the Governor’s office. She also hoped to have community meetings with developers and elected officials in the near future.
