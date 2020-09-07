Man charged with attempted murder after weekend shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a weekend shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Julian Zagaglia, 23, was arrested Sunday following an early Saturday morning shooting in the 3200 block of Harrison Road.
The investigation started around 3:30 a.m. when police and fire medics were called to the area and found a woman suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Zagaglia is being held on a $150,000 bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.