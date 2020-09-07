Montgomery police searching for 2 vehicles from July murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are still trying to solve a murder that happened on July 10.
20-year-old Bernard Hardy Jr. was found with a gunshot wound in the 6300 block of Atlanta Highway. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Video surveillance from an area business shows two black vehicles. One is possibly a Ram 1500 pickup truck. The other could be a Dodge Charger.
Anyone who recognizes wither of these vehicles or has any other information on the case is asked to call police 334-625-2832. Refer to case number 2020-00143444.
You may also call CrimeStoppers on the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app.
Tips could lead to a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.