Montgomery restaurant reacts to reopening of buffets

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a week since Gov. Kay Ivey gave the OK for buffets to reopen, which had been closed as part of the safer at home order.
Eric Yim, the general manager of Fried Green Tomato Buffet in Montgomery, said his restaurant reopened its doors in June but had difficulties because people were afraid to come in.
Since then, staff have made it safer for their guests under the health order by sanitizing the restaurant daily and encouraging social distancing and sanitizing for those who dine in.
“Also, we built a drive-thru at our restaurant,”Yim said. “We made an extra effort to accommodate our customers who didn’t feel comfortable coming.”
Customers we spoke with said they are happy to be back and feel safe while inside the restaurant.
“They’re keeping everything clean and the employees are attentive to safety,” Lowell Sikes said.
“It’s exciting because you’re more comfortable,” Daniel Daniels said. “It’s hard to find places to walk in and get the proper food you need with the cleaning. So they’re with the cleanings and they got the proper food.”
The restaurant closes at 7 p.m. daily to sanitize before for the next day.
