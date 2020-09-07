Opelika 8-year-old recovering after being hit by pickup truck while riding bike

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An 8-year-old is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a pickup truck.
Officers responded to the intersection of WE Morton Avenue and South Antioch Circle at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 6 to reports of a child being involved in an accident.
The 8-year-old was reportedly riding their bicycle when they were struck by a pickup truck-type vehicle.
The child was flown to a children’s hospital in Birmingham where they are currently listed in stable condition.
The Opelika Housing Authority captured the accident on surveillance camera.
Video footage along with several tips from concerned citizens has led to the vehicle being located and impounded. Police continue searching for the driver.
