Perfect Labor Day with storm threat returning mid-week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Boy, has it been a gorgeous holiday weekend across Central Alabama or what? While it has been hot in the lower 90s, it has been all sunshine and comfortably low humidity.
For Labor Day weekend we will certainly take that! The good news is we round out the holiday weekend with more of the same today!
It’ll be a mainly to entirely sunny sky with highs around 92°. The humidity will pretty much be non-existent with dew points in the upper 50s and lower 60s. That is a rarity during the summertime months in this part of the country.
Another comfortably cool night is on the way tonight under clear skies. Lows will drop into the upper 60s for most locations with the humidity again staying quite low for this time of year.
The humidity will rise each day through the end of the week as we see the pattern return to active across the Southeast. It won’t be overly high Tuesday and Wednesday, but you will certainly notice an uptick each day.
The increase in humidity and moisture will lead to partly cloudy skies as opposed to sunny skies both Tuesday and Wednesday. There is also a very low chance of an isolated shower or two both afternoons with highs staying in the lower 90s.
Much higher shower and thunderstorm chances exist to end the week and take us into the upcoming weekend. We’re talking daily coverage around 50% or so with temps remaining in the lower 90s.
