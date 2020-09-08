Auburn police searching for missing 18-year-old

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing person.
Police say 18-year-old Thomas Green of Auburn was reported missing on Sunday. He was last seen by a friend early Saturday morning.
Green is 5 feet and 6 inches, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, according to police. He was last seen wearing black and white Adidas pants, red and black sneakers and a dark colored hoodie-type shirt.
Police say an investigation into determining his whereabouts is ongoing
At this time, there is no evidence of foul play, police said. However, an investigation will continue until police determine his whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
