Court upholds capital murder conviction for 2012 killings of twins, caregiver

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld a Montgomery man’s capital murder conviction out of Lowndes County.
Deandra Marquis Lee was convicted of six counts of capital murder during a robbery in October 2018. Lee was convicted for the 2012 killings of 9-year-old twins Jordan and Taylor Dejerinett, and their 73-year-old caregiver, Jack Mac Girdner.
Lee was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
He subsequently tried to have his conviction reversed on appeal, but the motion failed.
The Alabama attorney general’s criminal appeals division handled the case during the appeals process, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Lee’s convictions. The court did so in a decision issued on Sept. 4.
Attorney General Steve Marshall says evidence presented at trial revealed that on June 3, 2012, the twins mother dropped them off with their caregiver, Girdner.
The victims' bodies were later found on a dirt road off Alabama 21 in Lowndes County near Hayneville.
Prosecutors say Lee was seen driving Girdner’s car on the day of the murders and the last call made to Girdner’s phone was from a number belonging to Lee’s mother. They said Lee also gave his cousin a ride in the car.
Lee told several people that he murdered Girdner, but not the children, according to prosecutors.
Finally, an inmate incarcerated with Lee in Autauga County testified that Lee “went there to commit burglary and it turned to something else.” He said Lee told him he shot and killed Girdner and the two children.
