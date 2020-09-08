Junior League of Montgomery to hold annual College and Career Fair virtually

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Junior League of Montgomery, or JLM, will be holding its 36th Annual College and Career Fair virtually from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16.
The JLM said in a news release that the event gives River Region high school juniors, seniors and their parents the chance to explore college and career opportunities, get scholarship information and learn about financial aid opportunities. Students who attend will have the chance to win a $500 scholarship from the JLM.
More information about the College and Career Fair can be found on the JLM’s website.
“The Junior League of Montgomery is committed to providing local juniors, seniors and their parents the opportunity to learn about colleges all over the southeast. With the safety of our attendees, community and colleges at the forefront, we have decided to host this event virtually. We will be able to provide the same access to hundreds of colleges, universities and employers. We are also going to offer multiple speaker sessions for attendees. Thank you to the committee for pivoting to a virtual event!” said Allison Prillaman, JLM President.
