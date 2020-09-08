Montgomery mayor requests hazard pay for first responders, other employees

“Montgomery’s front line city employees have taken care of us, so we will use every tool at our disposal to take care of them,” Reed said in statement. “Even amid the uncertainty and anxiety at the height of our region’s COVID-19 crisis, these dedicated men and women worked day-in and day-out to get the job done and continue serving and protecting our community – regardless of the circumstances. Securing additional hourly pay for these efforts is one small way we can show our gratitude and comes at no cost to Montgomery taxpayers.”