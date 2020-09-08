Pandemic doesn’t stop Montgomery woman’s 100th birthday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman who has seen America’s history unfold since before the Great Depression celebrated her centennial in Montgomery.
Angels for the Elderly senior living facility held a birthday party for JoAnn Brewster, who turned 100 on Tuesday.
Even with restrictions from the pandemic, family was able to be there for her as she enjoyed cake and time with some of her three children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The center also collected cards wishing Brewster a happy birthday.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.