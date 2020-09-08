Prattville police seek help identifying shoplifting suspects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two shoplifting suspect.
According to CrimeStoppers, on Aug. 30, two men walked into a clothing store in Prattville. They selected multiple items of Polo clothing, then left the store without purchasing the items.
The men left in a grey Nissan Altima with Alabama tags, according to CrimeStoppers.
Anyone with information about the identity of the men or their whereabouts are asked to call the Prattville Police Department or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a tip ID andpassword in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
You may also use CrimeStoppers' toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
