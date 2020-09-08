Red Cross steps in to help Montgomery fire victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Help rushed in right away after a fire displaced more than a dozen residents at the Virginia Downs Apartment complex Monday night.
There is still no word on what started the blaze, but we do know those families are safe and counting their blessings.
The fire raged and burned through eight apartments, forcing 14 people to find temporary shelter in a hurry.
“The challenge is getting there immediately," said American Red Cross volunteer Martha Poole Simmons.
That’s when Simmons stepped in. Simmons is a long time volunteer with the Red Cross. She was on duty when she got the call to head straight to Virginia Downs apartments off of Virginia Loop Road.
“Each person gets a $125. Then for every four people, they get $170. So, if they have five people, that would be two times $170, so that’s it and it’s all donated money, not government money," she said.
Those 14 residents consisted of eight families, and according to Simmons, no one had any renter’s insurance.
“That’s one of the questions we asked him, and they lost everything," said Simmons.
Simmons says as a matter of protocol the Red Cross will follow up with the families affected.
“No one got hurt or burned or anything.. that was a real blessing," Simmons said.
Responding to disasters is nothing new for the Red Cross, and certainly not for Martha Poole Simmons, who is on call and always willing to lend a hand in a time of need.
If you’re interested to helping the families, you can donate by going to the Red Cross’ website.
WSFA 12 News attempted to reach out to those families but we were not successful.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.