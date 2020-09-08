BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The State’s Risk Indicator Dashboard is changing colors again, but for the worse.
Less than a month ago, the map showed mostly greens and yellows, indicating a low to moderate risk of COVID-19, but now we’re seeing more orange and red.
Those reds and oranges mean high to very high risks, and 26 out of the state’s 67 counties fall into those categories.
“When we look, for example, just at the dashboard and we see a lot of green. I know that that’s very encouraging, that means everything is going in the right direction,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“But we need to have caution when we look at that color to understand that that doesn’t mean that that county is completely clear and there’s no more COVID,” Dr. Landers explained.
Doctors said the risk indicator dashboard is a great a tool, but don’t get caught up in the color coding.
“Some of the counties that I looked at just this weekend because I had a number of questions about them, we could see that while the counties were again meeting their testing goals and they were meeting a decrease in COVID-like illness, they did have an increase in overall numbers of cases. In other words, their trajectory was not downward and their overall percent positivity of cases had increased,” Dr. Landers.
ADPH said students returning to college campuses also influenced the data, adding students in kindergarten through high school age group had no significant increases in COVID-19.
Dr. Landers said one piece of encouraging news worth mentioning is the fact that we are seeing an overall decrease in the number of cases statewide and a decrease in hospitalizations.
