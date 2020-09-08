Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson grows as a leader

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will trot out a brand new starting quarterback in 2020, and head coach Chip Lindsey has liked what he has seen since naming his starting QB.
Gunnar Watson was named the starting quarterback on Aug. 22, and coach Lindsey says he has continued to see improvement from Watson since taking over the reins as the top guy.
“Part of being the quarterback on any team is obviously playing with confidence and having your teammates have confidence in you. I have seen that,” said Lindsey. “I have seen him really take a step forward as far as, something about being named the starter I think for quarterbacks, that encourages those guys or forces those guys in some respect to take on more of a leadership role. I’ve seen him be more vocal. He’s continued to make good decisions.”
As for the guys catching the passes from Watson, which is a very deep and experienced squad, they like what they see from the junior signal caller.
“With Gunnar also being here last year, he just, fell right in. I mean, I feel like we really haven’t missed a beat,” said senior receiver Kaylon Geiger.
“Gunnar is an accurate guy. He does a real good job of standing in the pocket and delivering the ball. Throws a really catchable ball. We are excited to play for him this year. He knows that we have his back. We are confident that he is going to go out there and excel,” said junior receiver Luke Whittemore.
Watson has passed for 134 yards in 8 career games.
Sept. 19 against Middle Tennessee will mark his first career start for the Trojans.
