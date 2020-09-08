Two more mainly dry days before humidity, storm threat rise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The dry weather and relatively low humidity will continue for your Tuesday. Look for those typical afternoon cumulus clouds to develop by lunchtime as temperatures heat up into the lower 90s.
One or two of those cumulus clouds may turn into a very isolated shower, especially south of Montgomery. Those chances are running no higher than 20%, though. Humidity levels will remain pretty nice for this time of year.
The same forecast can be expected on Wednesday, but the chance of a couple of showers or a storm is just a touch higher around 25%. Most of the area will stay dry once again with those partly cloudy skies. The humidity will be a touch higher, and you’ll likely notice it compared to where we’ve been.
Things return to what you’d probably expect for early September by the end of the week. It’ll be muggy with daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend and into next week.
No one day looks overly rainy, and we aren’t looking at any cold fronts or storm systems to impact the region. It’ll be the heat-driven pop-up showers and storms that could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning in any given location.
Temperatures will remain steady around 90 degrees with overnight lows returning to the 70s. Unfortunately it’s time to say goodbye to the comfortable 60s we have had of late.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.