3 animals die in Montgomery apartment fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three animals inside an apartment died in a fire Wednesday evening.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue units responded to the 5400 block of Paddock Club Drive regarding a possible apartment fire, district fire chief Quentin Burke said.
When units arrived, they found smoke showing from the downstairs apartment. Burke said the fire was contained to the downstairs apartment with some extension to the upstairs apartments.
Burke said three other apartments sustained "moderate smoke damage.”
Three animals that lived inside the downstairs apartment died in the fire, Burke said.
No people were injured in the fire, according to Burke.
Burke said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.