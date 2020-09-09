Auburn’s Seth Williams says expect “explosive” offense in 2020

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - How good can the 2020 version of Auburn’s offense be?
Junior receiver Seth Williams can quickly sum it up for you.
“I feel like this year you are going to see an explosive offense. Like, nothing is ruled out,” said Williams.
Williams clearly feels good about the direction to Auburn offense is heading.
Sophomore quarterback Bo Nix is leading the way, and the Tigers return a lot of fire power from a season ago.
“Stay tuned. Like, we ain’t got nothing to talk about. We not going to talk about anything yet. We are just going to show it. First game coming up. So, just be tuned to watch it,” Williams stated.
The Tigers passing attack will center around Williams. He led Auburn in 2019 with 830 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.
Williams said he tried to get lighter and faster this offseason.
“I feel like I’m super confident going into this season. My third year back. A new offense but just the same,” said Williams. “It’s a mindset you go in with the expectation to win. The expectation that you are the best person on the field. I feel like my mindset this year is to go all out and prove to everyone that I am a receiver and there’s nothing left for me to prove. Show what I am about.”
It will be interesting to see Auburn’s offense when it takes the field against Kentucky on Sept. 26.
How many new wrinkles will new offensive coordinator Chad Morris add?
So far, it sounds like the players like being around their new OC.
“Coach Morris, he meshes with everybody. He’s a good player’s coach. Like, it’s fun to be around him. Whenever you are around him you are going to learn something. You are going to have fun,” stated Williams.
Kentucky vs. Auburn is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Sept. 26 from Jordan-Hare Stadium.
