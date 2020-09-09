COVID-19 cases continue rising by hundreds at Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Cases of COVID-19 on the campus of Auburn University are continuing to rise by the hundreds as nearly 600 new cases of the virus have been reported.
Tests done at the Auburn University Medical Clinic and tests self-reported to the clinic resulted in 577 new cases being identified among students and 11 new cases in employees, bringing the week’s total cases on the main campus to 588.
These numbers mark the highest weekly increase of cases on the campus since the start of the semester. The first week of classes saw 207 cases and the second saw 498 new cases of the virus.
The total number of cases since the university sent students home for the spring semester in March is now 1,631.
