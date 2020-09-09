Large police presence at Victoryland due to possible overnight shooting

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is working to confirm reports of a shooting at or near the Victoryland Casino in Shorter late Tuesday night.
Reports of a possible shooting in the area started coming into the WSFA 12 Newsroom starting around 10 p.m. A WSFA 12 News crew on the scene reported multiple law enforcement officers and vehicles.
Law enforcement has not yet responded to multiple requests for information on the situation.
Continue checking back for details.
