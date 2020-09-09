Lowndes County food bank gets big boost

FORT DEPOSIT, Ala. (WSFA) - The Harvest Tyme Food Bank in Fort Deposit got a major upgrade.
Bishop Clarence Stewart of Restoration Baptist Church in Montgomery donated a massive freezer to the food bank. The freezer was delivered and installed Wednesday.
And thanks to a USDA grant, 45,000 gallons of milk from Borden Milk will be filling up the freezer.
Harvest Tyme credits the mayor of Fort Deposit and Lowndes County commissioners for bringing the first food bank to Lowndes County.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.