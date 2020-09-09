Man accused of shooting into Montgomery residence, car

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man accused of shooting at a residence and car in Montgomery over the weekend has been charged.
Christopher Taylor, 37, of Montgomery, has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
The incident happened early Saturday morning on Pinebrook Drive, the affidavit states.
Police say Taylor shot at the victim’s residence and car. The victim was in the residence at the time.
No injuries were reported, according to the affidavit.
Police took Taylor into custody Tuesday evening. He is being held at Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $45,000 bond.
