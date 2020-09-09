Montgomery City Council meets to discuss 2021 budget

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery City Council met Wednesday to discuss next year’s budget.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a large impact on the 2020 budget. It is also proving to have a large impact on the 2021 budget.
Mayor Steven Reed has proposed a $240 million budget.
It is about $17 million less than this year’s budget.
“We’ve never done this before. And this budget will be less than go way back three or four years as we get a budget this. This is tight, but I think we can get job done with it," said Montgomery City Council President Charles Jinright. "The mayor have done a great job of working our system to make it work better. We’ve been working He was with this kind of budget for the last couple of months, and I think we can make it work.”
A vote on the budget is expected at the next meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.