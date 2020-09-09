Montgomery Public Schools to offer in-person classes starting Oct. 13

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has announced plans to open schools for in-person classes.
During the second nine-week grading period, which starts Oct. 13, parents will be able to choose between virtual and face-to-face learning.
Starting Wednesday, parents will be able to indicate through a survey if they would like for their child to remain virtual. The survey will be placed on school websites, and MPS has shared it on its social media channels.
Parents are encouraged to view the MPS back to school guide for more information.
If parents want to change a student’s learning method, they can only do so at the end of a grading period.
