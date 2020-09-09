Need rain? We’ve got plenty of good chances ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The quiet weather will last for one more day. Mostly sunny skies early this morning will once again turn partly to perhaps mostly cloudy at times by lunchtime.
A couple of those cumulus clouds could turn into very isolated, small showers, but nearly everyone will remain dry. High temperatures will again top out in the lower 90s with tolerable humidity.
Thursday will be a transition day to a more rainy, stormy and muggy pattern that will begin on Friday. While a few showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm are possible Thursday, the overall chance and coverage of rain will not be all that impressive.
By Friday afternoon, however, the chance of rain and storms will increase to 50%. Those rain chances increase even more into the weekend and early next week as coverage will go from scattered on Friday to pretty much numerous this weekend.
Even with the 50-70% daily rain and storm chances, it still doesn’t look like a pattern that favors any one day being a complete washout. The chance of rain and storms each day is pretty high for September standards, but that does not mean it will rain all day long in any one location.
With the higher rain chances and increased cloud cover that comes with them, expect daytime highs to be limited to the 86-91 range this weekend and next week.
Perhaps the worst part of the forecast will be the noticeable surge in humidity by the end of the week. Instead of these relatively comfortable mornings and not-so-muggy afternoons, we will have muggy mornings and uncomfortable afternoons.
Summer is far from over here in Alabama, y’all!
