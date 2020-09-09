Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in Shorter area shooting

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson says an homicide investigation is underway after two people were shot late Tuesday evening, including one fatally, in Shorter.
Details on the investigation are limited, but the sheriff said the incident actually involved three people. The third was uninjured. No names have been released, but the homicide victim is said to be a male and the injured victim a female.
The victims ended up at Victoryland Casino where multiple law enforcement were seen around 10 p.m.
Brunson said it wasn’t immediately clear where exactly the shooting happened or why the victims went to the gaming center. But both he and Victoryland CEO Lewis Benefield confirmed the incident didn’t happen on the casino property and no shots were fired there.
A motive remains unclear and no suspects have been identified.
