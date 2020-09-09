63 students at Pike Road’s Georgia Washington campus quarantined

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Several Pike Road High School and Pike Road Junior High School students at the district’s Georgia Washington Campus will be quarantined after being in close contact with six students who tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials said in a letter sent out to parents that they were informed about the positive cases over the weekend. Adhering to Alabama Department of Public Health and CDC guidance, 63 students have been placed into quarantine.
The parents of the affected students have been informed, officials said. The letter stated that the positive cases account for less than 1 percent of the campus' traditional student population.
“Pike Road Schools will continue to be diligent in following the procedures laid out by the Alabama Department of Public Health to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We are encouraged that mask-wearing seems to definitely reduce the spread of COVID,” said Superintendent Dr. Chuck Ledbetter, Superintendent Pike Road School.
