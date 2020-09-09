Turning Passion into Profit: 3 young women start Eufaula businesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three young women have opened up new businesses in Eufaula amid the coronavirus pandemic.
One of those women, Madison Rovig, opened her store in August. She worked at Magnolia and Lace in high school, now she owns it.
“Magnolia and lace is such an asset to the community. To see it close would be very sad," Rovig said.
At Magnolia and Lace, Rovig offers what she calls trendy, yet timeless clothing and accessories.
“You could come in here with your mom, your daughter and your grandma, and you’re all going to find something here," she said.
Like Rovig, fellow Eufala native Kaitlyn Hudson wanted to invest in the community that invested in her.
Hudson says the people of the community “made me believe that no matter how old I was, that I could achieve my dreams. That’s why I came back here to invest in the people.”
Hudson opened Harlow South. It’s a boutique store that sells elevated basics and children’s clothing.
“I brought in stuff that I didn’t have here growing up," Hudson said.
Trenesha Wilborn’s business also grew from her personal experience. She owns Queen Shy, an all natural skincare store.
“My son he had really really really bad eczema when he was born and nothing will work so I pretty much just one day just got in the kitchen kitchen," Wilborn said. Start making stuff up doing research, and one day I came up with oatmeal soap and he cleared his you know eczema within a week. So I took pictures that day and people were like, Oh, you need to put this stuff on a market."
So she did, opening her business in June.
“I have people traveling from Georgia. I had one person to come all the way from Florida, you know, just to get some skincare products," Wilborn said.
The three entrepreneurs are all just 25 years old. They are driven by a passion for their businesses and their community.
“I think we’re planting the seeds for our future generation here with all of these young business owners that are opening stores and want it to thrive. the community to thrive here," Rovig said.
