UAB doctors urge Alabamians to stay vigilant against COVID-19

“If you have an outbreak on a university campus, and you have the capacity to maintain some semblance of comfort and order safety and security and education virtually for the students on that campus, it actually makes sense probably to keep those students on campus," the doctor added. "And part of the reason for that is, not only that it gives you more control, more ability to chart what’s happening to those students, not just from their own personal health perspective, but from the propagation of the epidemic or the outbreak in that context. It also really, really critically keeps them from returning to vulnerable communities and reintroducing the chain of transmission into those other places.”