Victim killed in Alex City community center shooting identified

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim killed in a weekend shooting in Alex City has been identified. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says Antwian Morgan, 20, of Dadeville, died after being shot early Sunday morning.
Police are still searching for the suspects who killed Morgan and injured a second person.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of the Benson Community Center on North Central Avenue. Investigators believe it stemmed from a fight in the same location earlier that evening that security had broken up.
Responding officers found Morgan who was taken via ambulance to Russell Medical where he later died. Officers were there collecting evidence when the second gunshot victim, a 32-year-old man, showed up for treatment of a wound to the leg.
That person, who has not been identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators determined that multiple shots were fired during the incident, hitting the victims and multiple vehicles.
Charges could include murder, first-degree assault and discharging a weapon into vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to call Alexander City police investigator Robert Oliver at 256-329-6751, CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
