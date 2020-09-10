Ala. plans to make school coronavirus data public

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said the state will make some coronavirus data of schools public.
The Alabama Department of Public Health and the State Department of Education are collaborating to provide coronavirus case data online.
Mackey said they most likely will give the total case numbers for each school district. The information would be released once a week. Mackey said the data for each school most likely won’t be provided.
“We feel like we need to let parents know when in a certain part of the state or school system there’s positive cases," he said.
The numbers would not include a detailed breakdown of the number of students and staff members, Mackey said. He said it also would not provide quarantine or isolation numbers.
Both departments are still hashing out the details.
“We have to consider the privacy of individuals and the confidentiality of the patients to accomplish this,” Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said.
It has not been determined when the data would be available to the public.
