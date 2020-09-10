Alabama giving $300M in CARES Act funds to unemployment

“Since the $1.9 billion in CARES Act funds were allocated to Alabama, I have worked to get those funds into the hands of those Alabamians who need it,” Ivey said. “My Administration anticipated shifting in the allocation of this money, and we will continue evaluating our options as we move forward. As we are nearing a place where we must devote these funds to ensure that we protect our businesses, especially our small businesses, we acted on this so as to not create a burden for our employers that could result in business closures and layoffs of hard-working Alabamians.”